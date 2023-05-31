Eskom is in deep financial trouble

Eskom’s financial situation has deteriorated further, with the power utility reporting a R21.2 billion loss before tax for its last financial year — R7.6 billion more than it had budgeted.

Moreover, the state-owned power utility’s debt increased by almost 11% between March 2022 and March 2023.

National Treasury revealed Eskom’s dire financial situation during a Parliamentary Meeting of the Standing Committee of Appropriations on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

While the power utility’s net revenue increased to R259.2 billion from R247.6 billion, this was primarily driven by the regulatory standard tariff increase of 9.61% for that year.

Despite this, Eskom’s reported a loss before tax of R21.2 billion for the year ending 31 March 2023, significantly higher than the R13.6 billion loss for which it had budgeted, and almost double the loss it reported in March 2022.

The power utility said its sales volumes were impacted by electricity supply constraints, leading to load-shedding, load-curtailment, and lower sales due to an inability to supply demand.

“Local sales volumes were 5.6TWh (3.1%) lower than budget and declined by 8TWh (4.3%) when compared to the previous financial year,” it said.

For reference, TWh stands for terawatt-hour, equivalent to 1,000 gigawatt-hours or 1,000,000 megawatt-hours.

Eskom’s debt obligations increased significantly to R439.1 billion from R396.3 billion in March 2022. It attributed its increased debt to the impact of the weakening rand on foreign-denominated borrowings and debt-raising activities.

A significant contributor to Eskom’s debt is municipal failure to pay electricity bills, which continues to plague the power utility.

It reported that total invoiced municipal arrear debt had increased to R58.5 billion as of 31 March 2023. The figure sat at R44.8 billion in March 2022.

“A total of 61 municipalities have total arrear debt of more than R100 million each,” it said.

“Eskom continues to pursue a multipronged strategy aimed at recovering the municipal arrear debt owed, with little success.”

Eskom bailouts don’t help keep the lights on

South Africa’s ailing power utility has received several bailouts over the years, but it hasn’t helped end rotational power cuts.

Eskom bailouts between the 2013/14 and 2022/23 financial years totalled R242 billion, and National Treasury announced an additional R254-billion debt-relief arrangement for the power utility this year.

However, despite the immense amounts of money pumped into Eskom over the years, it is in a worse situation now than ever.

A significant contributor to its dismal state was the theft of a large chunk of Eskom’s bailouts through corruption and fraud.

In his book Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom, former CEO André de Ruyter said it was clear early in his tenure that something was wrong at the power utility.

He said Eskom employees seemed to be flaunting their wealth with expensive cars and designer handbags.

“Either Eskom employees were living way beyond their means, or they had access to funds from other sources. It didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out what was afoot,” De Ruyter said.

In his 2023 Budget Speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana proposed a R254 billion debt-relief arrangement for the country’s embattled power utility.

The minister said the funds would go a long way to managing Eskom’s unsustainable debt and ending load-shedding, but only if it meets strict conditions to protect public funds.

“We are proposing a total debt-relief arrangement for Eskom of R254 billion,” Godongwana said.

“This consists of two components. One is R184 billion. This represents Eskom’s full debt settlement requirement in three tranches over the medium term.”

“Second is a direct takeover of up to R70 billion of Eskom’s loan portfolio in 2025/26,” he added.

Godongwana outlined several conditions that must be met for Eskom to retain the debt-relief arrangement, including:

Eskom must prioritise capital expenditure in transmission and distribution during the debt-relief period

The power utility must focus on the maintenance of its existing generation fleet to improve electricity availability

No new borrowing will be allowed from 1 April 2023 until the end of the debt-relief period unless otherwise approved by Treasury

Eskom may not implement remuneration adjustments that negatively affect its overall financial position and sustainability

The debt relief must only be used to settle debt and interest payments

Eskom must implement the recommendations outlined in an independent assessment of its operations, commissioned by the National Treasury

Eskom will receive advances of R78 billion during the 2023/24 financial year, R66 billion in 2024/25, and R40 billion in 2025/26.