Why banning old “globes” and “energy saver” lights in South Africa is a good thing

If the entire South Africa could switch immediately from less efficient incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs to LED lamps, it could prevent up to two stages of load-shedding.

This is according to Heliogen’s managing director for Africa, Grant Pattison, who spoke to 702’s Bruce Whitfield about recently-published regulations that set minimum limits on light bulb energy efficiency.

The regulations will essentially ban the sale of anything except LED lamps for general household electric lighting from next year.

Pattison explained that incandescent bulbs are the old technology many South Africans call “globes” that still works by heating a tungsten filament.

This remains the best-selling light bulb in South Africa despite being based on technology Thomas Edison invented almost 150 years ago, Pattison said.

“For some reason, the economics haven’t worked out such that people have stopped buying them,” he said.

That’s despite LED lamps being around ten times more efficient than incandescent globes.

Fluorescent bulbs, on the other hand, include the tube lights you’ll find in factories, offices, and kitchens around South Africa.

So-called “Energy Saver” compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) also use this technology.

Pattison said CFL technology is 25 years old and consumes twice as much electricity as LED lamps.

“They were the original ‘Energy Saver’ bulbs. If you walk into a store, you’ll still see them called ‘Energy Saver’ bulbs, and they’re by no means energy-saving bulbs at all [anymore],” he said.

He emphasized that the regulations don’t target a specific technology. Instead, it sets an energy-efficiency standard incandescent and fluorescent bulbs don’t meet.

“[The regulations] don’t actually outlaw the technology; they outlaw the inefficiency,” he said.

The proposed specifications were published for public comment on 1 March 2021, and South Africans had until 30 April 2021 to make submissions.

The final compulsory specifications were published on 24 May 2023.

The first phase of the new rules kicks in 12 months from publication and sets a minimum luminous efficacy of 90 lumens per watt (lm/W) for regular electric lamps.

This minimum efficiency may be reduced by up to 25% — to 67.5 lm/W — depending on whether lamps are directional, low-light, and colour-tuneable.

Lamps for heating, signalling, imaging, studio and special effects, battery-operated products like cellphones, UV lights, aquariums, and other applications outside general household lighting are exempt.

The second phase begins three years after publication and increases the minimum efficiency to 105 lm/W.

“Retailers and suppliers have got a year to run their stock out, and then it’ll make life quite a lot simpler for them because, at the moment, they’re offering three options of the same bulb — three different technologies,” Pattison said.

“They’ll be able to consolidate space, consolidate stock, the volumes of LEDs will go up, and we should actually see the LED prices come down a bit.”

Pattison acknowledged that LEDs are more expensive than incandescent and fluorescent bulbs.

However, the energy savings make up for it quickly, and the LEDs last much longer.

“The economics favour ‘forcing’ you to buy the slightly more expensive one so you will save money [in the long run],” he said.

Pattison said there would be many brands and price points available.

“The variation within LEDs performance can be quite high as well, both in terms of life and energy efficiency,” he explained.

Those concerned that they will need to change their light fittings or connectors need not worry, he added.

“Fittings [like bayonet cap or screw-in] are a separate set of regulations. You can make LED bulbs with any fitting,” stated Pattison.

“I think it’s a lack of education and perhaps understanding that people haven’t switched by themselves. Therefore, I think it’s appropriate that the regulations step in.”

Light bulbs tested

MyBroadband previously compared various incandescent, fluorescent, and LED light bulbs commonly available in South Africa, testing their power draw and energy efficiency.

Our test results showed that the brightness and power specifications on the packaging of the bulbs we tested were accurate.

They also illustrated how CFLs and incandescent lamps don’t currently meet South Africa’s new minimum efficiency standards.

The results of our tests are summarized in the table below.