Eskom publishes weekend load-shedding schedule — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will drop to Stage 4 at 05:00 on Friday, 2 June, and remain until 05:00 on Saturday, 3 June.

From 05:00 on Saturday, Eskom will implement rotational power cuts ranging from Stage 2 to Stage 4, with no load-shedding scheduled between 05:00 and 16:00 on Sunday, 4 June.

“Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Friday. After that, various stages of load-shedding will be implemented over the weekend,” the power utility said.

Eskom currently has 2,347MW of generating capacity offline for scheduled maintenance, with a further 17,863MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

The power utility said it had successfully returned a generating unit each at the Kental and Tutuka power stations to the grid over the past 24 hours.

However, it was also forced to take two units at other power stations offline due to breakdowns.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Duvha and Arnot power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.

“The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba, Matla, Tutuka and two generating units at Camden power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints.”

Eskom said it would publish another update as any significant changes occur.

The load-shedding schedule for Thursday, 1 June, to Sunday, 3 June, is summarised in the table below.