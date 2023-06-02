Scientists discover new way to make electricity from air — fingernail-sized clouds

Scientists from the University of Massachusetts have created an ingenious yet relatively simple method for generating electricity with nearly any substance, Washington Post reports.

The researchers’ findings were published in the Advanced Materials scientific journal in early May 2023.

The team created a fingernail-sized device that generates a fraction of a volt of electricity from air humidity.

The technique requires two electrodes and a thin layer of material with holes smaller than 100 nanometres in diameter.

That means they have to be thinner than one-thousandth of the width of a human hair.

When water molecules go through the device, travelling from an upper to a lower chamber, they are knocked against the tiny holes’ edges.

This creates an electric charge imbalance between layered chambers, effectively turning the device into a battery. It is similar to how lightning is produced in clouds.

Co-author of the findings, Dan Rosensweigh-Ziff, told the Washington Post that the team had effectively invented a small-scale, man-made cloud.

While scientists have previously proposed technologies for harvesting energy from the air, these techniques don’t result in continuous generation or require unique material synthesis or processing.

The team said that had stymied scalability and broad deployment of previous inventions.

“Here, a generic effect for continuous energy harvesting from air humidity is reported, which can be applied to a broad range of inorganic, organic, and biological materials, ” the scientists said.

“Air humidity is a vast, sustainable reservoir of energy that, unlike solar and wind, is continuously available.”

Scientists from the Monash University’s Biomedicine Discovery Institute recently devised a different method for getting electricity out of the air.

They discovered an enzyme created by commonly found and easily growable bacteria capable of converting hydrogen into energy.

Dubbed the “Huc” enzyme, it was found to be extraordinarily efficient at consuming hydrogen, even where its concentration in the atmosphere was just 0.00005%.

The enzyme was also very stable, retaining its generative capabilities even after being frozen or heated to 80°C.

Now read: Brain and spinal implants allow paralysed man to walk again