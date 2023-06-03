Eskom suspends load-shedding

Eskom has announced that load-shedding was suspended at 11:40 on Saturday, 3 June 2023, and will remain suspended until further notice.

The power utility attributed the suspension of rotational power cuts to improved generation capacity and lower demand.

“Due to improved generation capacity and lower demand, load-shedding was suspended today at 11:40 until further notice,” it said in a brief statement.

“Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occur.”

Power demand is generally significantly lower on weekends than during the week, so it is safe to assume that load-shedding will resume in the week ahead.

The power utility previously planned to rotate load-shedding between Stage 2 and Stage 4 on Friday and Saturday and to suspend rotational power cuts briefly between 05:00 and 16:00 on Sunday, 4 June.

Before Eskom’s announced schedule change for the weekend, South Africa had been in an alternating load-shedding schedule of stage 4 and stage 6 rotational power cuts.

While the power utility can suspend load-shedding periodically, it has struggled to keep generation units up and running, with outages frequently exceeding 18,000MW.

However, government expects private companies to add more than 4GW of electricity generation capacity to the grid by the end of 2024, effectively slashing four stages of load-shedding.