Eskom giveth and Eskom taketh away

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Saturday, 3 June 2023.

The power utility will then implement stage 4 load-shedding until 05:00 on Sunday, 4 June, after which it will again suspend load-shedding until 16:00.

“Load-shedding will remain suspended until 16:00 this afternoon. Thereafter, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 tomorrow,” it said.

“On Sunday, load-shedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00.”

The power utility will publish a further update on Sunday.

Load-shedding was briefly suspended from 11:40 on Saturday, which Eskom said was thanks to improved generating capacity and lower-than-expected demand.

“Due to improved generation capacity and lower demand, load-shedding was suspended today at 11:40 until further notice,” it said in a brief statement.

However, the suspension of rotational power cuts will be short-lived.

South Africans could see some load-shedding relief in the coming years, with government predicting that private companies will add more than 4GW of electricity generation capacity to the grid by the end of 2024.

For reference, 4GW, or 4,000MW, is equivalent to four stages of load-shedding.