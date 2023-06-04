Load-shedding and insurance — what you should know

It is crucial that South Africans read their insurance policy documents and familiarise themselves with relevant terminology to check they are covered for damage caused by load-shedding-related power surges.

Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North told City Press that appliances aren’t only damaged by power surges that occur when power returns after load-shedding, but also by being repeatedly switched on and off.

This is considered “wear and tear”, and insurance companies typically don’t cover such claims. North said this is where much of the confusion comes from regarding insurers no longer covering losses due to load-shedding.

Most of South Africa’s major insurers, including Hollard, Momentum, and Outsurance, have excluded grid collapse from short-term insurance policies. This includes Naked.

Because reinsurers no longer consider grid collapse an insurable event, South Africa’s insurance companies will no longer pay out for consequential damages, business interruption or other financial loss due to grid collapse.

However, this is an entirely separate issue from power surges versus wear and tear on electrical appliances.

North said Naked covers power surges as standard in its policies, but some insurers may require you to take it as additional cover.

Some insurers also require that clients install surge protectors on appliances before allowing claims for purge surges.

However, North warned surge protectors wouldn’t protect appliances from wear and tear due to constant power switching as a result of load-shedding.

He recommended that homeowners install an uninterrupted power supply to protect them.

North said appliances like fridges, freezers, and gate motors are particularly susceptible. Power interruptions mid-cycle can also damage washing machines or dishwashers.

According to North, fridges and freezers often break down prematurely due to load-shedding-related wear and tear, with their average lifespan dropping from ten or 15 years to just three.

Insurers would not typically pay out if an appliance fails due to wear.

In May 2023, MyBroadband spoke to King Price client experience partner Wynand van Vuuren and Momentum Insure chief actuary Rudolf Britz about load-shedding-related insurance claims.

They recommend that the best way to protect electrical appliances from load-shedding damage is to unplug them before the power goes off and reconnect them a while after power has returned.

However, this isn’t always possible with load-shedding lots sprinkled throughout the day.

Van Vuuren recommended any SABS-approved surge protection product to prevent appliance damage, provided a professional installs it.

“At King Price, we don’t prescribe specific surge protectors or switches. Anything that’s SABS-approved can be used, as long as it’s correctly and professionally installed if necessary,” he said.

He added that they don’t yet require these kinds of devices to provide cover.

Britz told MyBroadband that distribution board-installed surge protectors are the best bet.

“It is best to unplug sensitive devices before load-shedding is suspended,” he said.

“This is inconvenient, though, and the best solution is to install surge protection in the distribution board itself.”

“Any such installation must come with a certificate of compliance as well,” Britz added.

Both insurers said load-shedding-related claims have increased, with incidents extending beyond appliance damage.

“Over the last eight months, we’ve seen an increase of more than 27% in claims for loss and damage to buildings, home contents, and portable possessions due to power surges,” said Van Vuuren.

Britz added that vehicle accident and home burglary claims have also increased due to Eskom load-shedding.

“We have seen an increase in motor vehicle accidents due to traffic lights not working and also due to streetlights not working at night.”

“It has also caused an increase in home burglaries due to alarms or electric fencing not working as planned,” Britz added.