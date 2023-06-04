Eskom load-shedding update — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load-shedding from 16:00 on Sunday, 4 June 2023, until 05:00 on Monday.

The power utility will then suspend rotational power cuts until 16:00, after which it will implement Stage 4 load-shedding.

“Due to the lower demand and improved available generation capacity, Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Monday,” it said.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will be suspended until 16:00 on Monday. Stage 4 load shedding will resume at 16:00 until 05:00 on Tuesday, followed by Stage 1 load-shedding until 16:00.”

The power utility added that it might suspend load-shedding for a few hours overnight when demand is low to manage the system.

Eskom currently has 2,239MW of generating capacity offline for planned maintenance and a further 15,846MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Kendal, Kriel, Matla and two generating units at Lethabo power stations were returned to service,” it said.

“Cahora Bassa was returned to service during the same period after a failure on Friday afternoon.”

However, in the same period, a generation unit each at the Arnot, Camden, and Medupi power stations broke down.

“The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Grootvlei, Hendrina, Majuba and Tutuka power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints,” it added.

Eskom said it would publish a further update as any significant changes occur.

The load-shedding schedule for Sunday, 4 June 2023, until Wednesday, 7 June, is provided in the table below.