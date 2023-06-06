How much it costs to sell power back to the grid

Residents of the City of Cape Town (CoCT) can sell excess electricity from their backup power system back to the grid, but it can be challenging and expensive.

However, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city is eyeing cheaper feed-in meters to help reduce the cost of selling power back to the grid.

Solar Advice told MyBroadband that, in addition to the costs payable to an electrical engineer and a CAD designer, residents must fork out R11,000 for a bi-directional meter and pay a monthly fee.

“An Electrical Engineer is required for the final site inspection and sign-off. And a CAD Designer is required to help with a final, very detailed circuit diagram that needs to be submitted with the application,” it said.

“The consumer also incurs extra costs if they have a conventional DB board to the tune of R11,000, as the city requires an AMI/bi-directional meter to be installed. And a monthly fee of R350 for the use thereof.”

Solar Advice noted that although the metropolitan municipality will replace an old pre-paid meter with a newer model free of charge, those who wish to sell power back to the grid must still pay the fees.

Cape Town doesn’t charge an application fee, but solar companies do, as it requires a tremendous amount of admin.

Engineering News reports that Cape Town is looking at bi-directional meters that cost less than R6,000 to reduce the burden on residents.

During Daily Maverick’s annual event, The Gathering, Hill-Lewis said the city had ordered bi-directional meters that cost almost half of what the current units cost.

“We are ordering sufficient quantity to sell it to you [residents]. Within the next six months or so, we will have a meter which is less than half that price,” Engineering News quoted Hill-Lewis as saying.

The cheaper meter will help the CoCT deliver on its plans to offer a feed-in tariff to incentivise households and businesses to install solar systems.

The city currently offers qualifying residents who produce excess power R1.24 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

It was raised this year from R1.04/kWh — which comprised a National Energy Regulator of South Africa-approved feed-in tariff of R0.79 and a R0.25 incentive from the city.

The metro also lifted the cap on how much power customers can sell to the municipality.

Cape Town announced the implementation of its feed-in initiative that lets residents sell excess power back to the grid in January 2023.

Initially, it was only available to businesses. It expanded to residents over time, and Lewis-Hill said the city plans to buy electricity from as many city-supplied customers as are willing to sell.

“If you’re thinking of investing in a solar system, it just got more attractive,” he said.

“These customers may now produce as much power as they can from their approved systems and feed it into Cape Town’s grid.”

“Under this plan, we will also pay these customers an incentive over and above the Nersa-approved tariff as they help us turn the corner on load-shedding,” Hill-Lewis added.

The announcement followed National Treasury’s decision to exempt Cape Town from competitive bidding processes, which the city said was not designed for “the coming energy revolution.”