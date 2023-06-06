Eskom suspends daytime load-shedding

Eskom has announced that it will suspend load-shedding from 08:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday, 6 June 2023, thanks to improved generating capacity.

Rotational power cuts will then return to Stage 4 as per the previously announced load-shedding schedule.

“Due to an improvement in available generation capacity, load-shedding will be suspended from 08:00 until 16:00 today,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented. Eskom will communicate if any significant changes occur.”

Eskom had previously scheduled Stage 1 load-shedding between 05:00 and 16:00 on Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Eskom has suspended load-shedding in the last week at short notice.

The power utility halted load-shedding at 11:40 on Saturday, 3 June, thanks to reduced demand and improved generation capacity.

However, it returned to Stage 4 a few hours later.

In its latest load-shedding update, Eskom said it might suspend load-shedding for a few hours overnight when demand is low to manage the system, and it was able to do so at 21:56 on Sunday night before returning to the previously communicated schedule at 05:00 on Monday.

South Africans could see some load-shedding relief in the coming years, with government predicting that private companies will add more than 4GW of electricity generation capacity to the grid by the end of 2024.

For reference, 4GW, or 4,000MW, is equivalent to four full stages of load-shedding.