Good news for load-shedding

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 3 load-shedding from 16:00 on Tuesday, 6 June 2023, until midnight.

The power utility will then suspend load-shedding from 00:00 on Wednesday, 7 June, until 16:00.

“Due to further improvement in the available generation capacity, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented over the evening peak periods from 16:00 today until midnight. Load-shedding will be suspended from midnight until 16:00 tomorrow,” it said.

“This pattern where load-shedding is suspended from midnight until 16:00 and stage 3 load-shedding is implemented from 16:00 until midnight will be repeated daily until further notice.”

Eskom said it will publish another update as any significant changes occur.

The power utility currently has 2,407MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 16,056MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom said its generation capacity has improved despite delays in returning to service a generating unit each at the Arnot, Camden, and Hendrina power stations, which it says are contributing to the current capacity constraints.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Kriel and Majuba power stations were returned to service,” it said.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal, Lethabo and Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.”

The power utility assured that its teams are “working around the clock” to return offline units to service.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 17:00 to 21:00, as this is helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding,” Eskom added.

A timetable summarizing Eskom’s announcement is shown below.

Load-shedding schedule from 6 June 2023 Date Day Low-demand (00:00–16:00) Peak (16:00–00:00) 6 June 2023 Tuesday Stage 1

(Suspended from 08:00) Stage 3 7 June 2023 Wednesday Suspended Stage 3 8 June 2023 Thursday Suspended Stage 3 Until further notice

