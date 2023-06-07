Discovery Bank selling discounted solar and backup systems from South Africa’s Tesla distributor

Discovery Bank has partnered with South African energy company Rubicon to provide discounted solar and backup power financing to its banking clients.

The offering was initially launched to “select” clients and will be available more broadly over the coming weeks.

“This partnership will offer savings to Discovery Bank clients on high-quality solar and backup power services for their homes,” the bank said.

“The model leveraged by Discovery Bank will see clients own their solar asset — allowing for a wider variety of products to choose from, no additional or hidden costs and tax deduction,” the banks stated.

Discovery Bank will offer interest rates on financing products starting from prime minus 2%. Financing periods will be offered over 72 months.

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner said the bank was pleased to help its clients embrace solar with the help of an excellent partner.

Rubicon is perhaps best known as the official distributor of the Tesla Powerwall inverter-and-battery system.

It also offers inverters, batteries, and solar panels from major brands like Blue Nova, Deye, Dyness, Ecoflow, Goodwe, Solaredge, Synapse, Vision, and Weco.

Rubicon also sells home and public electric vehicle charging systems, including the Tesla Wall Connector.

To ensure banking clients receive high-quality products and installation, Discovery Bank and Rubicon have developed an end-to-end service to make the application and installation process seamless.

“From the initial consultation to guaranteed installation within three weeks and post-installation service, the entire journey is designed to be hassle-free and straightforward,” the bank said.

To get started, Discovery Bank clients will get access to an online calculator that can generate an instant quote tailored to their specific energy needs.

“Dedicated Rubicon Energy Advisors will be available to guide clients through the selection process, providing expert recommendations for each home,” Discovery Bank said.

Rubicon CEO Rick Basson said the company was thrilled to partner with a fellow proudly South African company that shared its commitment to sustainability.

“By joining forces, we are poised to offer Discovery Bank clients access to cutting-edge solar solutions with highly competitive finance options,” Basson said.

“With Rubicon’s long and trusted track record in the solar energy industry, we are confident that together we can accelerate the race to net zero and energy security.”

