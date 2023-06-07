Amazon and 14 other private companies will trade electricity on Cape Town’s grid

City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced that fifteen companies — including Amazon — will soon begin wheeling their self-generated electricity through the metro’s grid.

The city’s mayoral committee has greenlit the authorization, with the City Council expected to give final approval later in June.

Electricity wheeling is a mechanism that lets consumers, primarily businesses, buy power from each other using existing grid infrastructure.

Its primary benefit is enabling the use of electricity generated in a location far away from the consumer, including from solar and wind sources that might have a lower cost than the main supplier’s electricity.

It can also be implemented faster than on-site generation, as it bypasses the need to get new permits and perform environmental impact studies.

In 2022, Cape Town invited applications to participate in a wheeling pilot. The fifteen approved participants represent 25 generators and 40 customers.

As part of the programme, electricity will be wheeled over the Cape Town municipal and Eskom distribution networks.

Cape Town said the first wheeled electron is expected to flow between the pilot project participants in July 2023.

The city said wheeling was complex and required new skills, regulatory and policy changes, billing development and bilateral agreements.

However, the metro said it had already reached “the business end” of its pilot, following the development of the billing engine and the completion of wheeling agreements.

The 15 wheeling pilot participants who submitted valid applications to generate and sell power are as follows:

Amazon Data Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Brinmar Private Energy Trading South Africa

Distributed Power Africa (Pty) Ltd

Energy Exchange of Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Energy Partners Utilities (RF) (Pty) Ltd

EnerJ Carbon Management

Enpower Trading (Pty) Ltd

Floating Solar (Pty) Ltd

Make a Difference Ventures GP LLC.

NEURA Trading (Pty) Ltd

Phofu Solar Plant (RF) (Pty) Ltd

POWERX Proprietary Limited

Redefine Properties Limited

Solar Africa Energy (Pty) Ltd

Swish Property Seven (Pty) Ltd

Amazon has a big office and edge data centre in Cape Town. It is also establishing a new African headquarters in Observatory, which is currently under construction.

To supplement its energy needs, Amazon has a 10MW solar power plant in the Northern Cape that first entered commercial operation in November 2021.

This facility generates electricity that is wheeled over Eskom’s grid to Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centres.

The latest development is one of several initiatives undertaken by Cape Town to liberalize its electricity landscape and fight load-shedding.

Other projects include procuring 700MW of private power and paying Cape Town residents and businesses cash for excess electricity that they feed into the grid.

The latter has contributed to a surge in residents seeking permission to install solar systems, leading to a five-month backlog in the processing of applications.

That’s despite the R11,000 price tag for Cape Town’s bi-directional electricity meter.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, explained that wheeling sales will be governed by bilateral power purchase agreements influenced by market dynamics instead of regulation.

“The price of the energy is set between the parties and not by the city, Eskom, or the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa),” said Van Reenen.

The city said it already had the enabling legislative framework in place for wheeling, with the City’s Electricity Supply By-Law allowing for the retail wheeling of electricity through the network.