The City of Cape Town (CoCT) plans to reduce its AMI meter administration fee — a monthly charge to use the meter necessary to feed power back to the grid — in the 2023/24 financial year.

CoCT mayoral committee member for energy Beverley van Reenen told MyBroadband that the metro would reduce the fee to R4.92 per month, excluding VAT.

This is a massive, almost 99% reduction from the current R350 monthly fee.

“This meter-reading fee is for SSEG [small-scale embedded generation] customers who have AMI metering installed to cover the costs for the infrastructure used to remotely read the meter and upload the data to the billing system (this is similar to sending out a meter reader),” said Van Reenen.

“Modern prepaid meters cannot be used for SSEG installations where the customer is exporting generation electricity.”

Van Reenen said Cape Town is finalizing the procurement of cheaper AMI meters, which will also help reduce the cost of selling power back to the grid.

“Authorized customers wishing to feed excess energy into the network and be compensated need to have a specialized Advanced Metering Infrastructure or AMI meter installed by the city. Currently, the cost is approximately R12,850,” she said.

“The City is finalizing the procurement of a significantly cheaper single-phase AMI meter. The meters will be made available once the City completes the procurement and testing phase.”

She added that the CoCT would provide further updates on the process in the coming weeks.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced their plan to procure cheaper meters towards the end of May.

“We are ordering sufficient quantity to sell it to you [residents]. Within the next six months or so, we will have a meter which is less than half that price,” said Hill-Lewis.

The cheaper meter will help the CoCT deliver on its plans to offer a feed-in tariff to incentivize households and businesses to install solar systems.

In addition to addressing the cost of the bi-directional meter, Van Reenen also recently told MyBroadband that they are working on resolving the months-long backlog of applications to install solar panels.

She said the metro was struggling with incomplete or incorrect submissions and the sheer volume of applications.

“The authorisation process can take between three and six months, provided that residents supply the City with all the relevant information,” said Van Reenen.

“A streamlined online registration system is currently under development and seeks to dramatically improve the turnaround time for authorisation.”