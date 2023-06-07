Finance minister backtracks on giving Eskom exemption from reporting wasteful expenditure

Eskom will not be granted a partial exemption from disclosing fruitless and wasteful expenditure and material losses from criminal conduct in its annual financial statements, National Treasury has said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, it said finance minister Enoch Godongwana has determined that Eskom not be granted a partial exemption from the relevant sections in the Public Finance Management Act and Treasury regulations.

The decision comes after Treasury acting director-general Ismail Momoniat said in April that the exemption would be reinstated following public consultations.

Godongwana first granted Eskom the exemption in the Government Gazette published on 31 March 2023.

However, following media and public backlash, the minister temporarily withdrew the exemption.

“The Minister recognises the commitment of the Eskom board and management to fight and expose fraud and corruption, and the additional compliance and reporting burden facing Eskom and other state-owned entities (SOEs),” Treasury said.

“However, it is the view of the Minister that Eskom needs to do more operationally to reduce the scope of fraud and corruption before such exemption can be considered, and for it to be effective.”

Treasury said it engaged with the Auditor-General and considered all public comments received.

“In total, 56 comments were received, with 23 comments received in formal correspondence and 33 comments received through emails.”

These covered a broad spectrum of accounting and reporting, auditing, governance, legal principles, and public interest issues that Treasury said were duly considered.

“The National Treasury also engaged with audit firms, professional auditing and accounting bodies, a rating agency, and other relevant authorities to discuss the challenges and seemingly onerous compliance reporting requirements applicable to state-owned Entities such as Eskom.”

Treasury said that although irregular expenditure does not automatically equate to fraud and corruption, many comments submitted view irregular expenditure as an indicator of how SOEs are managing their finances.

“Accounting and auditing experts noted that SOEs are currently subject to more onerous accounting and reporting standards than commercial companies, as they are required to comply with both the PFMA and the Companies Act, as well as the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and JSE Debt Listing Requirements,” it said.

“In addition, as part of the Eskom debt relief arrangement, the Minister of Finance has instituted additional reporting obligations on Eskom, which the entity will be required to submit to Parliament and oversight structures.”

Treasury said the extensive PFMA reporting requirements make it more onerous for a state-owned entity compared to a listed company to have its financial statements qualified, even when there is no financial mismanagement or corruption.

“This, in turn, has the perverse effect of making SOEs more likely to require funding, or a guarantee, from the fiscus,” it said.

Treasury said it would continue to help Eskom strengthen its mechanisms to prevent, detect and investigate any financial irregularities, and ensure that acts of fraud and corruption are fully and properly reported, regardless of the reporting requirements.

Treasury remains of the opinion that SOEs face legitimate technical challenges regarding compliance reporting, and the need to differentiate between corrupt and suspicious transactions and expenditure made in good faith but not necessarily complying with the plethora of financial and non-financial laws and rules.

However, Eskom needs to ensure its anti-corruption strategy is credible and has the support of key stakeholders like investors, lenders, suppliers, customers, and the public.

“The comments from professional bodies and experts provide the basis for further engagement on the accounting and compliance reporting challenges, and to assist in developing a better framework for compliance reporting in SOEs,” Treasury said.

“The National Treasury is committed to collaborating further with relevant stakeholders and authorities to contribute to these reforms and ensure that the PFMA adequately addresses the complexities of financial reporting in the public sector.”

Treasury said it would also work with the Auditor-General to develop a revised irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure framework to form part of PFMA reforms to address these and other financial and compliance reporting challenges.

These will be finalised after an appropriate consultation process, for implementation in 2024 and after, it assured.

“It will be critical for the country that state-owned entities are not dependent on fiscal allocations and guarantees for their capital and operational funding requirements,” Treasury said.

“The National Treasury extends its appreciation to all comments, and parties consulted with for their useful comments and engagements regarding the proposed Eskom exemption.”