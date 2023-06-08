MTN fighting load-shedding with wind power from cell towers

MTN South Africa is installing wind turbines on some of its mobile towers to generate electricity for its operations, reduce its carbon footprint, and improve its resilience against load-shedding.

The telecoms company is embarking on a small-scale field trial of the solution in Worcester in the Western Cape before a wider rollout planned in several locations in the Eastern Cape.

The latter is one of South Africa’s most windy provinces and hosts the vast majority of the country’s large-scale wind farms.

MTN said unlike at those plants, tower-fitted turbines could be installed without using complicated masts, guy wires, or towers.

The “windmills” being used can also be installed at various heights along the tower to harness more wind energy.

MTN said the turbines would not interfere with communication equipment and were modularly designed based on the power requirement at any given time.

The first tower-fitted wind turbine project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

MTN is not the first mobile operator to try and leverage the height of its tower masts to capture wind energy.

Vodafone previously announced it had developed self-powered mobile towers for deployment across the UK.

A Michigan-based startup recently also constructed a 45-metre tower with a vertical-axis wind turbine, solar panels, vanadium-flow battery storage, and a fuel generator to provide constant off-grid power.

Below is a video from another company — Revayu Energy — who installed a horizontal-axis wind turbine on top of a network tower in Odisha, India, several years ago.

The initiative is the first of several wind and solar renewable energy projects that MTN is tackling as part of its goal to reach net zero by 2040.

“Hybrid renewable energy systems provide green energy to power assets sustainably, reducing reliance on unstable grids and the carbon-emitting fuels that are driving global warming,” MTN said.

“By substituting fossil fuel-fed run time with alternative energy, a further benefit is that there will be a reduction in the amount of diesel burnt per site by reducing generator run hours.

“It also increases power security per site, mitigating the effects of load-shedding in line with MTN’s plans to bolster network resilience, with properly sized hybrid, wind, solar photovoltaic panels, and battery arrays.”

In addition to onsite renewable deployment, the company’s Project Zero plan includes off-site renewable power purchase agreements and driving energy efficiencies at technical buildings, corporate buildings, and technical infrastructure.

“This includes energy-efficient lighting replacement and the decommissioning and removal of legacy high energy redundant hardware,” MTN explained.

It also plans to use gas generation and concentrated solar plants to provide additional energy security. The latter uses the sun’s heat energy, rather than light energy, to produce power.

MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi said the operator was firmly on track to deliver broad, deep-rooted and beneficial alternative energy projects that made a difference to the planet, while ensuring it delivered network stability to its customers.