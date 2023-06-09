Eskom weekend load-shedding increase — here is the new timetable

Eskom will implement Stage 3 load-shedding from 16:00 until midnight on Friday, 9 June 2023, after which it will suspend load-shedding until 05:00 on Saturday.

After that, Stage 1 load-shedding will come into effect until 16:00 on Saturday and increase to Stage 4 until midnight.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until midnight,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Saturday, followed by Stage 4 load-shedding until midnight.”

The power utility says the same pattern will repeat on Sunday.

Eskom currently has 2,497MW of generation capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 16,546MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Kendal, Lethabo and two generation units at Camden power stations were returned to service,” it said.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot and Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.”

It added that further delays in returning a unit each at the Arnot, Grootvlei, and Hendrina power stations are contributing to its current capacity constraints.

Eskom said it would publish a further update as any significant changes occur.

The load-shedding schedule for the weekend is provided in the table below.