High winds save Eskom from worse load-shedding

A series of winter storms helped reduce electricity load-shedding over the past week, allowing renewable energy plants at the coast to boost their supply to the national grid, according to an official at South Africa’s state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.

There have been “great wind-resources generation coming through in the last week,” Eric Shunmagum, a generation executive at Eskom, told reporters Friday in the capital, Pretoria.

“With cold fronts coming through, we see better wind resources.”

The improved availability of electricity has also been driven by higher tariffs that have cut demand, improved maintenance at power plants, and increased diesel supply at the open-cycle gas turbines that are used for emergency supply during periods of high demand, he said.

