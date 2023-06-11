Eskom promises more load-shedding breaks — here is next week’s schedule

Eskom plans to only implement load-shedding during the peak evening periods for the next few days due to a continued improvement in generating capacity.

The utility said it will increase load-shedding from stage 1 to stage 4 from 16:00 until midnight on Sunday.

For the evening peak periods on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, load-shedding will be reduced to Stage 3 from 16:00 until midnight.

Load-shedding will be suspended between midnight and 16:00 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Eskom said the suspension of early morning and daytime load-shedding was due to three units previously on outage being returned to service.

“Breakdowns are currently at 16,115MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,766MW,” Eskom said.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot and Kendal power stations were returned to service.”

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Kriel and Hendrina power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.”

“The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Grootvlei, Hendrina, Majuba and Tutuka power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints,” it added.

The table below shows Eskom’s load-shedding schedule for the next few days.