Mozambique will help South Africa eliminate one load-shedding stage

Mozambique will supply electricity-starved South Africa with 100MW of power immediately and an additional 600MW in six months’ time, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said.

A further 1,000 megawatts will be supplied in the long-term, he said at a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday, 12 June 2023.

Ramokgopa was providing feedback from a meeting with Mozambique’s minerals resources and energy minister Carlos Zacarias, who confirmed that Mozambique was able to offer the country an additional 100MW immediately.

“As I speak to you our technical teams Eskom and Electricidade de Moçambique are meeting to finalise the details that in the next six months we can get an additional 600MW and, going into the future, there are multiple sources in excess of 1,000MW,” said Ramokgopa.

“So we are very grateful to the Mozambican people who are beginning to make the kind of strides that we had promised the South African people.”

The 1,000MW of capacity that Ramokgopa has promised is equal to the amount of power shed during one stage of load-shedding.

South Africa currently buys up to 1,400MW of capacity from Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa Dam, the largest source of power imported from outside the country’s borders.

