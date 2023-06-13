Little hope load-shedding will be solved soon, warns Telkom

Telkom chief financial officer Dirk Reyneke warned in a presentation to media and investors on Tuesday that they don’t foresee a solution for South Africa’s energy crisis soon.

Reyneke said load-shedding had a R700 million impact on Telkom’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization.

Telkom’s finance chief said he didn’t want to belabour the point as everyone understood the negative effect of load-shedding on South Africa.

However, the slides Reyneke and Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong presented included many details about load-shedding’s impact on the company.

They highlighted that Eskom’s rotational power cuts increased five-fold to 5,585 hours between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.

This caused an abnormal impact on Telkom’s results as the company nearly doubled its diesel usage at record-high fuel prices.

Telkom spent R655 million on diesel and backup batteries during the financial year, of which R503 million was diesel alone.

This also increased how much Telkom pays its roaming partners, Vodacom and MTN.

When Telkom’s towers are offline in an area due to load-shedding, more customers roam on Vodacom and MTN.

This increased Telkom’s roaming costs by R219 million.

Taukobong said load-shedding reduced Telkom Mobile’s average network availability to roughly 89%.

As part of its environmental, social, and governance data, Telkom reported a 96% increase in diesel consumption from 11.8 million to 23.1 million litres.

Telkom also reduced its overall electricity consumption by 19%, from 738 GWh to 596 GWh.