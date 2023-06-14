Eskom threatens to disconnect South Africa’s capital over R1.9-billion unpaid electricity bill

Eskom has revealed that the City of Tshwane’s (CoT) debt to the power utility had risen to R1.9 billion as of 9 June 2023.

The power utility said Tshwane’s invoice for March 2023 was short-paid by R179 million, and it hasn’t received any payment for April or May.

“The City of Tshwane has once again defaulted in payment of its Eskom debt. The debt has now escalated to just under R1.9 billion as at 9 June 2023,” it said.

“The March 2023 invoice, which was payable on 19 April 2023, was short paid by R179 million, while the April 2023 invoice of R776 million, which was payable on 18 May 2023, remains unpaid.”

“Eskom has issued the May 2023 invoice of R904 million payable on 17 June 2023 to the city,” Eskom added.

The power utility explained that it doesn’t have the financial capacity to supply Tshwane with bulk electricity without receiving the necessary payments. It has engaged with the city on several occasions.

“Eskom has engaged with the city on numerous occasions regarding its failure to settle the debt it owes Eskom,” it said.

“The power utility has appealed to the city to immediately settle the March and April 2023 invoices and to pay its monthly accounts on the due date.”

Eskom’s senior manager for customer services in Gauteng, Mpumelelo Mnyani, said it is now exploring all possible channels to recover the municipality’s debt.

“As Eskom’s cash flow challenges and the provisions of PFMA dictate, Eskom is accordingly exploring all avenues available to it to recover this debt including, but not limited to, approaching the courts for relief,” said Mnyani.

This isn’t the first time Eskom has berated South Africa’s administrative capital over its failure to pay for bulk electricity.

In August 2022, the utility threatened to cut power to the city over an outstanding electricity bill of R1.6 billion.

It said it was considering disconnecting Tshwane as one of the “necessary steps to secure the outstanding payment”.

“The CoT is in breach of the electricity supply agreement which it holds with Eskom by failing to pay the R1.6 billion which was due and payable on 17 August 2022,” Eskom said in a statement.

“The City only paid R68 million to date, which did little to dent the massive outstanding balance on its electricity account.”

Eskom said it had “numerous” engagements with the metro’s management to ensure the full payment of the account.

“These actions have not yielded any results as the City has continued with the same pattern,” it stated.

Just one month earlier, the power utility slammed the city over an outstanding balance of R878 million. The city had a total outstanding debt to Eskom of R908 million, which was payable on 17 June 2022.

However, the city had only made two payments of R10 million and R20 million, respectively.

Tshwane’s government has said in the past that Eskom’s public statements have not been in good faith as the power utility was aware of the metro’s financial situation, and that they were in negotiations.

