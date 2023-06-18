Tesla Powerwall vs Huawei Power-M vs Freedom Won Lite Home — Big load-shedding battery battle

South African households looking for large but easy-to-install backup power systems to fend off load-shedding and other power outages have several reputable systems to choose from.

Although a plethora of inverters and batteries on the market can provide power to sizeable households, installing a highly-customised system can be a complex endeavour.

Two major global tech brands sell complete all-in-one backup systems in South Africa — Huawei and Tesla.

Their respective Power-M and Powerwall products simplify the deployment and installation process for those willing to pay a bit more.

Huawei recently cut the prices of its Power-M inverter-and-battery packs, which first became available in the country in 2022.

These are now substantially more affordable than Tesla’s Powerwall 2, the latest generation home backup system available from Elon Musk’s highly-recognisable energy brand.

While Huawei certainly has its fair share of experience in energy solutions, Tesla is perhaps more acclaimed due to its cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

But South Africans should not overlook one of the leading local options — Freedom Won.

This brand is sold and installed by several reputable solar companies — including Alumo Energy.

The company started as an EV converter in 2012 and launched its first range of Lite LiFEP04 batteries in 2015.

These come in capacities ranging from 5kWh to 2,500kWh, with the closest to the Power-M and Powerwall 2 being the Lite Home 15/12 model.

MyBroadband compared the Power-M, Powerwall 2, and Lite Home 15/12 to see how their features stack up.

While there are other brands available locally with solid reputations, this comparison focuses on Tesla, Huawei, and Freedom Won.

The four most important system features to compare are capacity, output, environmental protection, warranty, and price.

Huawei’s Power-M offers the largest useable storage capacity of the three units — 14.4kWh — but has a lower peak output.

Both the Powerwall 2 and Lite Home 15/12 offer up to 13.5kWh of useable capacity.

However, according to Eskom, the average South African household consumes about 30kWh daily, or 1.25kWh every hour.

That means the Power-M should only provide marginally more power-on time with the same amount of demand.

The Tesla and Freedom Won systems also have higher peak output than the 5.5kW that the Huawei battery can provide.

The Powerwall 2’s built-in inverter has a peak power output of 7kW, compared to the Freedom Won Lite’s support for up to 15kW peak output.

However, in the latter’s case, this capability is not built in and will be determined by the inverter connected to it.

Fortunately, the Lite Home is much cheaper than both the Powerwall and Power-M, and can be paired with a fairly large inverter and still be the more affordable option.

Deployment scenarios and warranties

If you want to be able to install your system outside, then the Freedom Won battery is not an option.

The system is only IP20 rated, so it only provides protection against physical bodies like dust up to 12.5mm in size.

There is no water resistance, so it won’t be able to survive in the rain.

The Powerwall’s enclosure provides the greatest deployment flexibility, boasting the highest environmental protection rating of the three systems — IP67.

In addition to dust protection, it can withstand high-pressure water jets and even temporary submersion in water up to 1m deep.

That might be something to consider if you live in a very wet or flood-prone area.

The Power-M’s chassis has a slightly lower IP65 rating, which provides resistance to condensation, spray, and low-pressure water jets from any direction.

All three systems come with 10-year warranties, offering assurance of a certain level of performance.

However, the terms of the warranties are slightly different, with Tesla once again offering the best deal.

The company guarantees the Powerwall 2 will retain 70% of its capacity after unlimited cycles over ten years.

The Lite Home 15/12’s 10-year warranty also guarantees 70% capacity retention, assuming an average depth of discharge (DoD).

Huawei’s 10-year warranty covers up to 6,000 cycles at an 80% DoD when operating in an ambient temperature of 25℃ or lower.

It does not state what capacity will be retained after this period.

To exceed this number, you would have to deplete the battery up to 80% more than once per day.

The table below compares the specifications of the Power-M, Powerwall 2, and Lite Home 15/12 systems.