Eskom employees get 7% pay increase

Eskom has announced that non-managerial employees will receive a 7% salary increase over three years from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2026.

This followed successful negotiations between Eskom, the National Union of Mineworkers, the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa, and Solidarity at the Central Bargaining Forum.

“In addition, these parties agreed to a 7% increase in the housing allowance over the three-year period, and a once-off taxable payment of R10,000 for the first two years,” Eskom said.

Acting Eskom CEO, Calib Cassim, said the agreements would help to stabilise the power utility.

“The collective agreement will go a long way in stabilising our organisation by providing Eskom with sufficient space and time to collaboratively work together to urgently address our most pressing challenges,” said Cassim.

“It is worth noting that this is the first time in more than a decade that the parties have reached agreement in the room.”

For example, in June 2022, Eskom employees engaged in unprotected strike action at the power utility’s power plants after wage negotiations broke down.

The strikes resulted in intensified load-shedding at the time, as protestors intimidated other Eskom employees to keep them away from work.

Some protestors went so far as to attack the homes of other employees with petrol bombs.