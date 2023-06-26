Best power trolley brands in South Africa

South Africans have a range of inverter trolley backup brands available to help them get through load-shedding sessions, with some of the best being Lalela, Mecer, Ellies, RCT, and Kool Energy.

However, before selecting a unit, there are several considerations to ensure it will meet your requirements.

For example, it is important to consider your maximum power draw and how long you will require it to power your devices.

Inverters come in a range of sizes, like 3kW, 5.5kW, and 8kW, and this essentially dictates how much power can be drawn through it at once.

Most inverter trolleys aren’t designed to power energy-hungry appliances like kettles and stoves but to supply electricity to several essential devices through power outages.

Therefore, it is vital to determine which devices you want to run during load-shedding to get your total power draw.

Information on power consumption is often included on a stamp at the back or bottom of the device.

However, this often refers to the maximum power the device could consume and not its typical usage. It may be helpful to search online for a device’s typical power draw, or invest in a digital wattmeter — many of which are available online for between R350 and R500.

The next step is to determine the battery capacity you require. The calculation for this is to multiply total wattage by the length of load-shedding sessions.

According to EskomSePush’s schedules, South Africans are only subject to two-and-a-half-hour load-shedding bouts in Stage 4 or lower, while four-and-a-half-hour sessions come into play above Stage 4.

For example, a typical setup featuring a TV, streaming stick, router and ONT, and a few lights will probably draw somewhere in the region of 150W:

Two-and-a-half-hour session: 150W * 2.5 = 375Wh Four-and-a-half-hour session: 150W * 4.5 = 675Wh

Therefore, assuming a depth-of-discharge (DoD) of 100% (that is, fully depleting the battery), the battery capacity you require would be at least 375Wh in Stage 4 or lower, and at least 675Wh when load-shedding exceeds Stage 4.

However, it is important to consider that discharging a battery completely can cause it to degrade. It also differs based on battery technology, making battery choice a critical consideration.

Lithium-ion vs lead-acid batteries

Lalela retail co-founder Gidon Kruger told MyBroadband that battery technology choice is critical, especially under the high intensity of load-shedding that has been in effect for the past few years.

He explained that lead-acid batteries must be replaced within a few months under frequent load-shedding, while lithium-ion units have significantly longer lifespans.

Although lead-acid batteries are typically good for 150–200 charging cycles, these occur rapidly during frequent load-shedding.

On the other hand, lithium-ion units offer 2,000 to 3,000 cycles depending on the depth of discharge, and they can be discharged further than lead-acid variants without damaging their capacity.

For example, discharging a lead-acid battery below 50% isn’t recommended due to the degradation it can cause. This also drastically affects the capacity it offers you during load-shedding.

Therefore, after calculating your requirements, you will effectively need to double up on battery capacity if you opt for lead-acid batteries.

Lead-acid at 50% DoD (1,000Wh/1kWh) 1,000Wh * 50% = 500Wh of useable capacity Lithium-ion at 80% DoD (1,000Wh/1kWh) 1,000Wh * 80% = 800Wh of useable capacity

Kruger told MyBroadband that, for this reason, Lalela now only uses lithium-ion batteries for its inverter trolleys.

However, it is important to consider that lead-acid batteries are significantly cheaper and could be a good option for those on a budget willing to monitor battery levels and not use the inverter trolly during every bout of load-shedding.

Some of the best inverter trolley brands available to South African customers are listed below.

Lalela

Lalela offers a range of inverter trolley sizes, with its most popular being its 600W, 1kVA unit with 1,024Wh of capacity. At 80% DoD, the unit effectively offers 820Wh of capacity.

Lalela also sells a range of solar inverters, UPSes, battery backups, and other energy backup-related products.

Mecer

A broad range of Mecer power trolleys is available through retailers like Takealot and Builders Warehouse.

While most of its units feature lead-acid batteries, several are available with lithium-ion cells, including its 1Kw unit with a 25.6V 50Ah lithium-ion battery. The unit is rated for 1,280Wh at 80% DoD.

Ellies

Ellies only manufactures a select range of inverter trolleys and uses lead-acid or deep-cycle gel batteries.

While the battery technology offers a significantly shorter lifespan, they are substantially cheaper. They are still viable for those willing to monitor their battery levels and who won’t use the trolley during every bout of load-shedding.

RCT

RCT launched its operations in 1995 and is a South African ICT distributor that sells a range of lead-acid and deep-cycle gel batteries.

It says its power trolley units are designed as a backup for running lights, TVs, computers, routers, and other small appliances during load-shedding.

Kool Energy

Kool Energy’s power trolleys are available through several South African retailers, including Solar Europe Importers and Takealot.

Its units are available in various capacities, with deep-cycle gel or lithium-ion batteries. Its highest-specced unit features a 25.6V 100Ah lithium-ion battery, providing 2,560Wh of capacity.