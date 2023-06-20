Major victory for home solar in Cape Town

City of Cape Town (CoCT) residents that use their solar installations before getting municipal approval won’t be fined if they can prove they have started their application for authorization.

This is according to CoCT mayoral committee member for energy Beverley van Reenen, who stated that properties with unregistered solar systems would still be liable for penalties.

Van Reenen’s feedback comes after installers who operate in the metro complained that Cape Town had a months-long backlog of applications for rooftop solar, and that residents without approval face R5000–R7000 fines.

“All solar PV systems installed within the City’s electricity supply area must be authorized by the City. Residents will not be fined if they can prove they have started the application process,” Van Reenen told MyBroadband.

She explained that the City had adjusted its approval process to speed things up.

“From October 2023, all SSEG applications at the City of Cape Town will be treated as grid-tied systems. This means that all systems need a City-approved inverter and professional sign-off,” Van Reenen stated.

“Currently, many systems using non-approved inverters are not correctly wired, posing risks to the safety and integrity of the network and significantly slowing down the registration process.”

“An approved inverter means quicker authorization,” she added.

Van Reenen said this only applies to solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery systems connected to the building’s wiring and doesn’t apply to, for example, inverter trollies.

She explained that Cape Town’s registration requirement ensures the safety of those who come into contact with the PV system and the grid itself.

“Registration also makes sure that all those who are using electricity from the grid pay for their usage accordingly,” said Van Reenen.

“Running your meter backwards or avoiding paying your share of the grid upkeep is illegal and puts greater strain on the rest of the city.”

Van Reenen warned that properties with unregistered Small-Scale Embedded Generation (SSEG) systems would be issued a contravention notice and be liable for a service fee.

Owners of such properties will be instructed to:

Disconnect the system within five working days;

Provide a Certificate of Compliance; and,

Register the SSEG within a month and conclude the authorization process within three months.

“Failure to comply could result in the disconnection of the electricity supply to the property.”

The final instruction could prove challenging, with the authorization process taking up to five months for some residents.

MyBroadband contacted the City of Cape Town for comment on a letter sent to it by the Milnerton Central Residents Association chairman, Bouwe van der Eems.

Van der Eems approached SolarAdvice — the company that alerted us to the CoCT’s solar authorization delays — and offered to try and assist efforts to decrease the lengthy application wait times. It is embedded at the end of the article.

The letter requests that the metro place a moratorium on fines for those who have installed and used their solar panel array before receiving approval from the City.

“This will no doubt decrease the waiting period and minimize frustrations caused by the approval process,” said SolarAdvice.

“Should the City agree to these terms, we’ve taken a step in the right direction for all CoCT clients considering a Solar Power System.”