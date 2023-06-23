Eskom testing system that will let some homes use lights, TVs, and Internet during load-shedding

Residents of Fourways in Johannesburg will be the first to trial Eskom’s “load-limiting” measures during stage 1 to stage 4 load-shedding.

A MyBroadband reader had informed us of the plan to implement the project in Dainfern Valley — a housing estate in Fourways — that will allow them to keep lights, TVs, and other appliances on during the lower stages of load-shedding.

However, the load-shedding relief per household will depend on their ability to reduce consumption. MyBroadband asked Eskom for comment, and it subsequently released a public statement.

“Eskom is in the process of implementing the Load Limiting Project nationally, with the pilot starting on Friday, 23 June 2023 in Fourways,” it said.

“The pilot will focus on select customers with smart meters. Load limiting through smart meters is part of the demand side management (DSM) initiatives to manage and optimise electricity consumption to better balance the supply and demand of electricity on the grid, during stages 1 to 4 of load-shedding.”

The project will see Eskom’s direct customers’ electricity capacity reduced from 60/80 Amps to 10 Amps.

Eskom said this would enable customers to use essential appliances with a reduced capacity of up to 10 Amps.

“An hour before the start of load-shedding, the system will prompt customers to reduce their consumption to 10 Amps by sending a message to their customer interface unit (CIU) and cellphone,” it said.

“The system will provide the customer with four opportunities to reduce their consumption, and thereafter, if the load has not been reduced, the meter will automatically switch off the electricity supply for the duration of the load-shedding period.”

Dainfern Valley sent a notice to residents regarding the pilot project.

It said electrical equipment such as lights, TVs, decoders, Wi-Fi routers, and fridges would be able to function during load-shedding.

However, it added that it would disconnect power to a residence if their consumption is too high.

“Your stove, geyser, iron, pool pump, hairdryer, and air fryer will not work as it will draw too much power and will need to be switched off on your distribution board/plug or else controlled by a management device,” the notice reads.

“If you are drawing too much power, your power will go off, and nothing will work until the heavy electricity-using devices are isolated. Once isolated, power will return to your property.”

Part of the project involves keeping street and traffic lights on to improve security.

Customers who are drawing too much power will receive an SMS notice and have about five seconds to turn off power-hungry appliances.

“This applies to pre-paid meters as well. If you have a CIU [customer interface unit], you will be able to see your usage and reduce accordingly,” the notice reads.

Pilot areas include Beverley, Lonehill, Craigavon, Magaliessig, Dainfern Valley, Witkoppen, Fourways, and Douglasdale.