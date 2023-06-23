Eskom publishes weekend load-shedding schedule — here is the timetable

Eskom will implement Stage 3 load-shedding until midnight on Friday, 23 June 2023.

After that, Eskom will suspend load-shedding until 05:00 on Saturday, 24 June. Stage 1 will then be implemented until 16:00.

“Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from Saturday 05:00 until 16:00, followed by Stage 3 load-shedding from 16:00 until midnight,” the power utility said.

“Thereafter load-shedding will be suspended from midnight until 5:00 on Sunday.”

Eskom said the rotation will remain in effect until midnight on Sunday, 25 June.

The power utility currently has 3,908MW offline for scheduled maintenance, with a further 14,675MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal and Kriel power stations were returned to service,” it said.

“Further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Grootvlei and two generating units at Hendrina power station are contributing to the current capacity constraints.”

Eskom added that its teams are working around the clock to return these units to service.

The load-shedding timetable for Friday, 23 June, to Monday, 26 June, is provided in the table below.