Too much solar could collapse the grid — Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has warned that South Africa must be wary of adding too much solar generation capacity to the grid too soon.

During an Eskom media briefing on Sunday, 25 June 2023, Ramokgopa said adding a lot of photovoltaic (PV) generation capacity to the grid at once could cause it to collapse.

The minister visited Vietnam earlier in June and said the trip had made him aware of the hazards.

“There are pitfalls to the rate at which you add new generation from solar PV. It has the potential to collapse the grid,” stated Ramokgopa.

A grid collapse occurs when the alternating current frequency fluctuates significantly above or below its setpoint. In South Africa, 50Hz is the frequency that keeps the grid alive.

While it can withstand minor variances, large fluctuations could plunge the country into darkness for as long as two weeks.

Eskom itself has warned that a total blackout would lead to a “monumental and unprecedented national catastrophe that would threaten many lives”.

It implements load-shedding precisely to avoid such a collapse.

Despite the risks Ramokgopa mentioned regarding adding too much capacity from solar generation to the grid, he applauded businesses and households in South Africa’s major metros for taking up the incentives to install solar panels.

Two victories for Eskom

During the briefing, Ramokgopa highlighted what he described as “two major victories” for Eskom.

One such victory was the approval of an extension of the exemption of the Kusile power station from the Minimum Emission Standards.

On Saturday, 24 June, Eskom announced that the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment had approved an extension until May 2025

The minister said this would allow Eskom to return three units to service at the power station. With each unit providing approximately 800MW of capacity, the three combined would add 2,400MW.

“That’s two-and-a-half stages of load-shedding,” he added.

Ramokgopa promised that, despite the exemption, it would do everything possible to minimise Kusile’s environmental impact.

Eskom’s senior manager for strategy and business development, Eric Shunmagum, provided the expected dates when each unit will be synchronised:

Unit 3 — 28 November 2023

— 28 November 2023 Unit 1 — 11 December 2023

— 11 December 2023 Unit 2 — 24 December 2023

Ramokgopa also described the three-year wage agreement with unions associated with Eskom as a significant victory.

“The single biggest resource that is available to any institution is the workforce,” he said.

The minister added that Eskom workers had received no incentives for an extended period, and that was reflected in their work.

Ramokgopa said the wage increase would help Eskom stabilise its operations across the board, including worker interest.

On 15 June 2023, Eskom announced that it had come to an agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers, the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa, and Solidarity at the Central Bargaining Forum, regarding wage negotiations.

Non-managerial employees will receive a 7% salary increase over three years from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2026.

“In addition, these parties agreed to a 7% increase in the housing allowance over the three-year period, and a once-off taxable payment of R10,000 for the first two years,” the power utility said.

Acting Eskom CEO, Calib Cassim, said it was the first time in over ten years that the parties reached an agreement.

“The collective agreement will go a long way in stabilising our organisation by providing Eskom with sufficient space and time to collaboratively work together to urgently address our most pressing challenges,” he said.