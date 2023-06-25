Eskom publishes load-shedding update for the week

Eskom will continue to implement Stage 3 load-shedding in the evenings, after which it will suspend rotational power cuts between midnight and 16:00 the following day.

The power utility said the same pattern would repeat until further notice.

“Load-shedding will be implemented at Stage 3 over the evening peak periods and suspended from midnight until 16:00 until further notice,” it said.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented at 16:00 until midnight today and load-shedding will be suspended from midnight until 16:00 on Monday.”

The power utility currently has 4,376MW of generating capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 16,524MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom said it returned a generating unit each at the Hendrina, Kriel, and Medupi power stations over the past 24 hours.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot and Medupi power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns,” it added.

“The delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Tutuka power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints.”

Eskom said its teams are working around the clock to return the units to service in the coming week.