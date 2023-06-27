Inventor of lithium-ion battery dies at 100

Professor John B. Goodenough, the man widely recognised as the inventor of the lithium-ion battery, has died.

The University of Texas at Austin confirmed the Nobel Prize laureate’s passing on Sunday, 25 June 2023, at the age of 100.

The institute described Goodenough as a dedicated public servant, sought-after mentor and brilliant yet humble investor.

“His discovery led to the wireless revolution and put electronic devices in the hands of people worldwide,” the university said.

In 1979, Goodenough and his team of researchers determined that by using lithium cobalt oxide as the cathode of a lithium-ion rechargeable battery, it was possible to achieve a high density of stored energy with an anode other than metallic lithium.

“This discovery led to the development of carbon-based materials that allow for the use of stable and manageable negative electrodes in lithium-ion batteries,” the university said.

As a result of this discovery, lithium-ion became the standard battery chemistry in most modern rechargeable batteries — including those used in electric cars, laptops, smartphones, wearables, and backup power systems.

Goodenough was awarded the Nobel Prize for chemistry for his work on batteries in 2019. Being 97 at the time, he was the oldest person ever to receive a Nobel Prize.

Prestigious academic and professional career

The battery expert was born to American parents in Jena, Germany, in 1922.

After growing up in the northeastern United States and completing school in Massachusetts, he attended Yale University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1944.

Following a stint as a meteorologist in the US Army, Goodenough acquired a master’s degree and Ph.D. in physics from the University of Chicago.

It was during this time that he studied under two members of the Manhattan Project — Enrico Germi and John A Simpson.

His professional career started at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Lincoln Laboratory in 1952.

Over 24 years, he laid the groundwork for the development of random-access memory (RAM) for computers.

“He emerged as a pioneer of orbital physics and one of the founders of the modern theory of magnetism, which became known as the Goodenough-Kanamori Rules,” the university said.

He left MIT for the Inorganic Chemistry Laboratory at Oxford University, which is where he made the lithium-ion discovery.

Goodenough’s last years in academics and innovation were spent at the University of Texas at Austin, where he began in 1986. He was still working at the university into his 90s.

In 1991, Sony commercialised the lithium-ion battery for which Goodenough laid a prototype foundation.

Longtime friend and colleague a the University of Texas Cockrell School of Engineering, Professor Ram Manthiram, said Goodenough was one of the greatest minds of the time and an inspiration.

“He was a good listener with love and respect for everyone. I will always cherish our time together, and we will continue to build on the foundation John established,” said Manthiram.

The University of Texas added that Goodenough would be remembered for his quick wit and infectious laugh that influenced the level of fame he received.

“That laugh could be heard reverberating through UT engineering buildings. You knew when Goodenough was on your floor, and you couldn’t help but smile at the thought of running into him.”

Now read: Best power trolley brands in South Africa