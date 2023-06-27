MTN’s head office getting massive hybrid power plant

MTN South Africa will upgrade its head office’s self-generating power facility to feature four generation technologies and battery storage types.

The system will be able output peak power up to 4.5MW.

MTN South Africa’s head office in Fairlands, Johannesburg, already has a 2MW gas trigeneration system, a 330kW concentrated solar power plant (CSP), and several backup diesel generators.

It will now add a 4MW grid-tied photovoltaic solar power system and a 2MW/6MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to the plant.

During load-shedding, the hybrid plant will be able to output up to 4.5MW of electricity.

MTN said the solar and BESS systems will reduce the amount of energy required from City Power during daytime and peak demand periods.

It also said the upgrade would make its plant in South Africa the first to house five different generation technologies.

However, it’s highly debatable whether a battery storage system could be considered a “generation” technology, because it cannot generate electricity on its own.

MTN said a second phase of the project would see a further increase in solar and battery energy with the potential opportunity to feed energy back to the power grid.

It will also help to reduce the operator’s carbon emissions footprint and reach its goal of achieving Net Zero by 2040.

MTN chief executive officer Charles Molapisi said that everything was on track for MTN to become an Independent Power Producer in its own right soon, allowing it to better manage its energy when load-shedding strikes.

“Once completed, our grid dependency will be significantly reduced,” Molapisi said.

Molapisi also provided more details about how the hybrid plant will help reduce demand on City Power’s grid.

“When load shedding starts, the facility will disconnect from the City Power grid, and multiple non-interruptible power supplies will power essential services,” Molapisi said.

“This provides time for the diesel generators to start and power each building in the facility.”

“When the system is stable, a controller will engage switching gear to energise a medium-voltage (11KV) distribution network.”

This will energise the 2MW gas engines in the trigeneration plant, allowing the diesel generation to be reduced, supported by the 2MW of battery storage.

“In the day, the solar plant will also assist, further reducing dependency on the diesel generators and BESS,” Molapisi said.

MTN recently announced it would install wind turbines on some of its existing mobile network towers in South Africa to generate additional power for its operations.

A small-scale field trial of the solution will be conducted in Worcester in the Western Cape before a wider rollout at several locations in the windy Eastern Cape.

The tower-fitted “windmills” turbines can be installed without using complicated masts, guy wires, or towers. Their heights can also be adjusted to harness more wind energy.

The first tower-installed wind turbine project is slated for completion in Q3 2023.