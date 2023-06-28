Eskom increases load-shedding after repair delays

Eskom has announced that it implemented stage 2 load-shedding at 07:00 on Wednesday morning due to delays in returning some generating units to service.

Stage 2 will continue until 16:00, after which stage 3 power cuts will be implemented until midnight.

The state-owned power utility said it would publish a full update during the afternoon.

Until this morning, Eskom was running stage 3 load-shedding between 16:00 and midnight, and suspending rotational power cuts during the day.

Eskom’s evening peak statistics for last night show that the power utility had 28,779 MW available, with a total demand of 31,407 MW.

It ran 18 of its open-cycle gas turbines — which is nearly all of them — used 1,014 MW of dispatchable capacity from independent power producers, and 1,736 MW of wind power.

The power utility also said it load-shed 3,218 MW at the peak, which is technically stage 4 load-shedding.

There was no mention of load curtailment to explain the higher-than-announced level of load-shedding.

Queried about this, Eskom confirmed that there was no load curtailment last night. It also suspends load curtailment during the day when there is no load-shedding.

Eskom said it would implement load curtailment today between 14:00 and 22:00.

Evening Peak 27/06/2023 (18:16) Eskom Availability: 28 779 MW.📈

Loadshedding: 3 218 MW

Total demand: 31 407 MW 📉

———————————

Number of OCGT’s Utilised: 18

Renewable Gen: 1 742 MW

IPP Availability (Dispatchable): 1 014 MW

RES: Wind 1736 MW, CSP 6 MW, PV 0 MW

Demand incl: ILS:… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 27, 2023

