Eskom reveals latest load-shedding timetable

Eskom will continue implementing low levels of day-time load-shedding for at least the next two days.

According to a statement released by the utility on Wednesday afternoon, stage 2 load-shedding would continue until 16:00.

Thereafter, load-shedding will increase to stage 3 during the evening period — 16:00 to midnight — as previously communicated.

Stage 3 load-shedding will also be in effect during the same periods on Thursday and Friday.

From 05:00 until 16:00 on Thursday and Friday, the utility will implement stage 1 load-shedding.

Load-shedding will be briefly suspended between midnight and 05:00 on Thursday and Friday mornings.

At the time of its statement, Eskom said its breakdowns amounted to 16,356MW of generating capacity, while planned maintenance resulted in another 3,023MW being unavailable.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei and Majuba power stations was returned to service,” Eskom said.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Kriel and Majuba power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.”

Eskom explained that delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Tutuka power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints.

The table below summarises the load-shedding schedule over the next few days.

Load-shedding schedule 28–30 June 2023 Date Day Low demand (00:00–05:00) Day-time (05:00–16:00) Peak (16:00–00:00) 28 June 2023 Wednesday Suspended (Until 07:00) Stage 2 (From 07:00) Stage 3 29 June 2023 Thursday Suspended Stage 1 Stage 3 30 June 2023 Friday Suspended Stage 1 Stage 3

