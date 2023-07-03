Driving Sustainability — Brandon Horn of SolarAfrica outlines the business benefits of battery storage

Brandon Horn is the National Sales Manager at SolarAfrica Energy and boasts over 16 years of sales and business development experience.

He possesses a proven track record in driving sales growth and business expansion, with a strong focus on developing solar energy and battery storage proposals for commercial and industrial customers.

In his current position, Horn uses this expertise to deliver valuable insights into specific customer needs, enabling him to deliver tailored solutions that meet these clients’ unique renewable energy requirements.

Horn joined SolarAfrica in 2022, and since the beginning of 2023, he has secured over 15MWh in batteries with a pipeline of over 90MWh — together with 17MW in solar energy with 145MW in the pipeline.

The interview

In this Driving Sustainability with Aki Anastasiou interview, Horn discusses the importance of battery storage when building load-shedding solutions.

He begins by noting the concerns businesses have about load-shedding and explains how battery storage can be used to solve these challenges — even if you already have a generator.

Horn also unpacks which businesses benefit the most from battery storage and explains how it can be affordable for these organisations.

SolarAfrica’s solutions are then discussed, including where battery storage fits into its holistic energy offering.

Horn also explains what a stackable renewable energy solution is and concludes the interview by discussing what the value of battery storage will be when the country’s energy outlook eventually improves.

Watch the full interview with Brandon Horn below.