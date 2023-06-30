Eskom reduces load-shedding until further notice

Eskom has announced that it will suspend load-shedding from midnight to 16:00 every day, starting Saturday.

It will continue implementing stage 3 rotational power cuts from 16:00 to midnight every evening.

“This pattern will be repeated until further notice. Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur,” the state-owned power utility said.

Stage 3 load-shedding will also still be implemented from 16:00 to midnight on Friday.

Breakdowns are at 14,374MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance increased to 5,003MW.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at the Grootvlei and Kriel power stations were returned to service.

In the same period, a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal, and two units at Matla power station were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

Eskom said a delay in returning a generating unit to service at Tutuka power station is contributing to the current capacity constraints.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return generating units to service over the next few days,” it assured.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 17:00 to 21:00, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”

Load-shedding schedule from 30 June 2023 Date Day Day-time (00:00–16:00) Peak (16:00–00:00) 30 June Friday Stage 1 (from 05:00) Stage 3 1 July Saturday Suspended Stage 3 2 July Sunday Suspended Stage 3 Until further notice

