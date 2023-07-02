Geyser controllers could cut five stages of load-shedding — Report

South Africa could be spared from up to five stages of load-shedding if all households installed small geyser controllers that switch these power-hungry appliances off during high-demand periods.

That is according to the analysis of Deloitte director and management consultant Dr Adriaan Davidse in recent comment to Sunday newspaper Rapport.

Davidse pointed out that there were around 6 million geysers in South Africa — of which 1 to 2 million were turned on at any given moment.

If all 6 million were switched on simultaneously, they would consume 20,000MW of electricity. In the past few days, Eskom’s generating capacity was roughly 29,000MW.

One of Eskom’s most reliable power stations — the Koeberg nuclear power plant — generates roughly 2,000MW at maximum output.

Stated differently, the geysers in South African homes can consume the same amount of power as ten Koeberg power stations.

Davidse said that switching off geysers could reduce Eskom’s rotational power cuts by three to five stages.

Davidse has gathered several small businesses under the Ubuntu Power Alliance to develop a chocolate slab-sized device to help achieve just that.

They expect the device could be ready in as little as 12 weeks.

The technology underlying the device has already been developed and is being used successfully in Germany, Davidse told Rapport.

While some might be quick to take issue with the prospect of having no warm water, Davidse argued most households would barely notice their geyser was switched off during high-demand periods.

He explained that the controllers could be configured to heat water during the afternoons — when solar generation is at its highest

Davidse is sceptical about Eskom’s load-limiting project, which recently kicked off in a limited trial for select Eskom Direct residents in Fourways.

This demand-side management technique uses a smart meter that measures users’ power consumption.

An hour before an area is scheduled for load-shedding, households are notified to reduce their demand on the grid via SMS and the meter’s customer interface unit.

Instead of the regular 60/80 Amps of maximum supply, they may only use up to 10 Amps. However, they don’t get load-shedding.

With South Africa’s 230V supply voltage, 10 Amps is equivalent to about 2.3kW, more than enough power to run lights, TVs, computers, Wi-Fi routers, decoders, and fridges.

In theory, power-efficient electric kettles and microwaves could even be used briefly.

Geysers can consume several thousand watts at peak power when heating water.

Naturally, that means the households under load limiting would have to manually switch off their geysers at the distribution box.

Other devices that must be turned off during load limiting include heat-generating and mechanically-intensive appliances such as electric stoves, irons, hairdryers, and pool pumps.

Failure to do so will result in Eskom cutting off supply until the current draw is lowered to under 10 Amps.

In addition to providing power to a handful of households’ essential appliances, load-limiting enables street and traffic lights to keep running during load-shedding.

A MyBroadband reader who lives in one of the housing estates that fall under the programme has confirmed his house has not been fully load-shed since load-limiting started just over a week ago.

Eskom plans to expand load-limiting nationally to all its direct customers, presumably if all goes well with the pilot project.

However, Davidse estimated that a geyser controller would effectively cost 10–20% of a smart meter and could be rolled out nationwide within a year, provided appropriate collaboration by the necessary stakeholders.

He explained that the device only needed to communicate one way and could easily be fitted on the cable that supplies power to the geyser.

Davidse recommended that customers be given the choice to install the device.

However, if they opt not to, their power distributor could still install the device on its side of the electricity meter.

In that case, all of the household’s power would be cut off during high demand.

A similar geyser-controlling system is already implemented in Midstream Estate near Centurion.

Residents have complained that their geysers have mistakenly remained off after the control room forgot to switch them back on and that it can take long for the electricity distributor to correct the error.

