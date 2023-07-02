Warning over big costs for private power

New rules for connecting large-scale private power to the grid threaten to scare off investors, a major representative in the industry has warned.

The South African Independent Power Producers Association (Saippa) has told the Sunday newspaper Rapport the rules significantly increase the initial investment cost of private power projects.

Eskom announced the new regulations for independent power producers (IPPs) this past week.

Paradoxically, this came at the request of another IPP representative — the South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) — and other industry stakeholders — after problems arose with connecting new projects to the grid.

The new rules require that developers meet a plethora of additional criteria before they are allowed to connect to Eskom’s grid, including:

Obtaining environmental and water usage rights

Securing a signed agreement with the buyer of the power

Collecting one year’s data on solar availability for solar plants or two years’ data on wind availability for wind farms

The result is that investors will have to spend even more money in the early stages of the project to try and ensure it gets out of the gates.

Saippa chairman Brian Day told Rapport that it currently costs up to R30 million to bring an IPP project to financial close.

Before the rules were introduced, roughly 20% of that cost had to be spent before investors knew whether they would get a grid connection.

That has now increased to about 67% of the total project cost.

This means investors on larger projects would have to be willing to spend roughly R20 million instead of R6 million, all of which could be wasted if the grid connection is not approved.

Day said Eskom should rather drop the rules but be consistent with the grid connection deadline dates and allow an alternative producer to link up with the grid if another fails to be ready in time.

Sawea has taken particular issue with the two-year data requirement for wind farms — arguing it was unnecessary and unreasonable and would lead to delays in plant rollouts.

Multiple IPP associations are also concerned that Eskom will not act independently when allocating grid resources, which Day said highlighted the importance of establishing South Africa’s dedicated transmission company.

The Department of Public Enterprises recently estimated that the entity — the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTSCA) — could be up and running by December 2023.

Capacity is there — but not where IPPs want it

The rules came after IPP organisations approached Eskom over the lack of transmission capacity in several provinces.

Numerous completed projects in the Greater Cape Area have been unable to connect to Eskom’s grid because its transmission capacity is essentially full.

In May 2023, Eskom told MyBroadband that the Northern Cape had already exceeded capacity, while the Western and Eastern Cape were close to full.

These provinces have an abundance of solar (Northern Cape) and wind power (Eastern and Western Cape) throughout much of the year, making them very attractive to investors.

According to Intellidex’s managing director for capital markets, Peter Attard Montalto, Eskom is spending less than R1 billion of the R14.5 billion it requires to upgrade its transmission every year.

Montalto warned South Africans would have to wait much longer for IPPs to help alleviate load-shedding, unless this trend changed.

The lack of grid capacity has led to government being unable to allocate slots for multiple gigawatts of critically-needed wind power in recent IPP bid windows.

However, Eskom has significantly more transmission capacity available in the northern parts of the country — including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga.

Montalto said there was “too much moaning from too many developers” who wanted to somehow wait for optimal conditions and access from new transmission capacity in the Northern Cape, when these provinces still outstripped most other places in the world regarding renewable potential.