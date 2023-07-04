How much a home battery and inverter can increase your electricity bill

South Africans that plan to install an inverter and battery system without solar generation capacity should be prepared to see a significant increase in their monthly electricity bill.

This is expected, as having the battery gives households access to electricity during periods they otherwise would not have.

However, what I didn’t fully expect was how much more electricity I would use every month after installing a battery and inverter system earlier this year.

Even during Eskom’s lower stages of load-shedding — Stage 1 to Stage 4 — recharging common battery sizes can significantly increase your electricity bill, depending on how much capacity you use and your electricity provider.

MyBroadband calculated how much it would cost to recharge a range of typical lithium-ion battery sizes, from 1.2kWh to 5.5kWh, for households who receive power directly from Eskom or municipal power providers for South Africa’s biggest metros.

These include City Power (Johannesburg), the City of Tshwane, the City of Cape Town, and eThekwini Municipality.

The table below provides the cost of a single recharge of various battery capacities.

Our calculations assume the batteries are lithium-ion with an 80% depth of discharge (DoD) and disregard the efficiency of the charging system. We used the electricity tariff blocks for customers averaging 600kWh per month.

Price of one recharge Battery capacity kWh charging @ 80% DoD Eskom Direct City Power City of Tshwane City of Cape Town eThekwini Municipality 1.20kWh 0.96 R2.40 R2.31 R2.96 R3.37 R2.88 2.75kWh 2.20 R5.50 R5.30 R6.78 R7.72 R6.60 3.50kWh 2.80 R7.00 R6.75 R8.62 R9.83 R8.40 4.80kWh 3.84 R9.60 R9.25 R11.83 R13.48 R11.52 5.50kWh 4.40 R11.00 R10.60 R13.55 R15.44 R13.20

The City of Cape Town charges its residents the most for electricity at around R3.51 per unit (kWh). At this price, a single recharge of a 1.2kWh battery costs R3.37, while a 5.5kWh battery will cost R15.44 to charge fully.

eThekwini Municipality and the City of Tshwane’s charges are also fairly high at R3.00 and R3.08 per kWh, while City Power charges the lowest tariff at R2.41 per unit. Eskom direct customers pay R2.50 per kWh.

Next, it is essential to take the frequency of load-shedding sessions into consideration, as this determines how often you will need to recharge your battery.

The frequency of load-shedding for Eskom’s lower stages can be summarised as follows:

Stage 1 — five bouts per week or 21 sessions each month.

— five bouts per week or 21 sessions each month. Stage 2 — 11 bouts per week or 42 sessions each month.

— 11 bouts per week or 42 sessions each month. Stage 3 — 16 bouts per week or 63 sessions each month.

— 16 bouts per week or 63 sessions each month. Stage 4 — 21 bouts per week or 84 each month.

While a single recharge may not seem like a big deal, with prices ranging from R2.31 to R15.44 per cycle depending on the power provider, the cost increases significantly when multiplied by the total monthly recharges.

Although the calculations below assume a worst-case where the battery depletes fully between load-shedding sessions, they are intended to be indicative and illustrate how quickly these costs can escalate.

Taking the smallest and largest battery capacities from our calculations — the 1.2kWh and 5.5kWh units — we calculated the monthly cost of recharging each under load-shedding from Stage 1 to Stage 4.

The results are summarised in the table below.

Recharging costs per month Capacity Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Stage 4 Eskom direct 1.2kWh R50.40 R100.80 R145.76 R201.60 5.5kWh R231.00 R462.00 R693.00 R924.00 City Power 1.2kWh R48.59 R97.17 R145.76 R194.34 5.5kWh R222.68 R445.37 R668.05 R890.74 City of Tshwane 1.2kWh R62.09 R124.19 R186.28 R248.37 5.5kWh R284.59 R569.18 R853.78 R1,138.37 City of Cape Town 1.2kWh R70.76 R141.52 R212.28 R283.05 5.5kWh R324.32 R648.65 R972.97 R1,297.30 eThekwini Municipality 1.2kWh R60.48 R120.96 R181.44 R241.92 5.5kWh R277.20 R554.40 R831.60 R1,108.80

