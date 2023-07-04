Eskom increases load-shedding — here is the new timetable

Eskom will implement Stage 1 load-shedding at 05:00 on Wednesday, 5 July 2023, which will persist until 16:00.

Thereafter, rotational power cuts will increase to Stage 3 until midnight. The same pattern will repeat until midnight on Thursday, 6 July.

The power utility attributed the need for increased load-shedding to increased generation unit failures.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until midnight,” it said.

“On Wednesday and Thursday, Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00, followed by Stage 3 load-shedding from 16:00 until midnight on both days.”

Come Friday, Eskom will return to the current rotation of Stage 3 load-shedding from 16:00 until midnight.

The power utility currently has 4,264MW of generating capacity offline for planned maintenance and a further 14,991MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kriel and Matla power stations was returned to service,” Eskom said.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations was taken out of service due to breakdowns.”

It added that delays in returning to service a generation unit at the Tutuka Power Station are contributing to the current capacity constraints. For reference, each unit at the power station provides 609MW of capacity at full load.

The power utility said it would publish a further update as any significant changes occur.

The load-shedding schedule for Tuesday, 4 July, to Friday, 7 July, is provided in the table below.

Load-shedding schedule from 4 July 2023 Date Day Early morning (00:00–16:00) Day-time (05:00-16:00) Evening peak (16:00–00:00) 4 July Tuesday Suspended Suspended Stage 3 5 July Wednesday Suspended Stage 1 Stage 3 6 July Thursday Suspended Stage 1 Stage 3 7 July Friday Suspended Suspended Stage 3 Until further notice

