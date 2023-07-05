How much Johannesburg will pay for excess solar power

Johannesburg electricity utility City Power has announced plans to let residents with solar power systems sell electricity back to the grid.

The utility says the feed-in tariffs, approved at 85.50 cents per kilowatt-hour (c/kWh) for residential users and 70.85 c/kWh for business and large power users, would help reduce these customers’ electricity bills.

“For alternative energy tariffs, City Power is working on implementing a feed-in tariff, where customers with PV solar systems can feedback their excess power to the grid and reduce their monthly electricity bill,” it said.

“Residential embedded generator is approved for 85.50 c/kWh and for business and LPU embedded generator (<=1 MW) is approved for 70.85 c/kWh.”

City Power didn’t say when the feed-in tariffs would come into effect.

The announcement was made in a statement detailing its new National Energy Regulator of South Africa-approved electricity tariffs, which took effect on 1 July 2023.

City Power customers that use up to 350kWh of power monthly will see the price per unit increase to R2.10, excluding VAT. Those using more than 350kWh will pay R2.41 per kWh used.

“City Power’s prepaid tariff is based on the inclining block tariff methodology as prescribed by Nersa,” it said.

“The tariff applicable increases as actual monthly consumption exceed the respective threshold for blocks 1, block 2 and block 3 of 350kWh, 500kWh and any usage above 500kWh.”

City Power said all customers are also liable for a network surcharge of 6c/kWh.

“Residential customers are, however, exempt from the Network Surcharge for the first 500kWh consumed per month. All business and large power user customers are to be levied a 2% surcharge as well,” it added.

The power utility said its application to Nersa was submitted considering current economic conditions, including the rising costs of living and recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It added that it limited the weighted average increase to 14.97% to cushion the blow of the price increases.

“The increase follows intensive consultation with the public during the recent Integrated Development Plan (IDP), and other regulated consultation processes before the entity made its application to Nersa,” it said.

“The IDP process is a pivotal instrument that empowers residents to influence the direction of their municipality.”

The power utility provided a breakdown of the percentage increase for each category of power users.

Customer segments Nersa application % Approved % Large Power User (MV-TOU) 14.56% 14.97% Large Power User (LV-TOU) 14.83% 14.97% Large Power User (MV-Demand) 14.67% 14.97% Large Power User (LV-Demand) 15.51% 14.97% Business Conventional 14.80% 14.97% Business Prepaid 13.83% 14.97% Agricultural 14.97% 14.97% Residential Conventional 14.97% 14.97% Domestic Prepaid 14.97% 14.97% Reseller Residential Conventional 14.97% 14.97% Reseller Business Conventional 1.42%* 14.97% Overall average increase 14.97% 14.97% * The figure of 1.42% appears to be a typo as this brings the overall average increase to 13.46%, rather than 14.97% as reported by City Power. This figure must therefore be at least 16.54%

