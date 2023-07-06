Eskom announces increased load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom will implement stage 3 load-shedding at 16:00 on Thursday, 6 July 2023, after which it will suspend rotational power cuts at midnight.

Thereafter, Eskom will implement stage 1 load-shedding at 05:00 on Friday, 7 July, which will increase to stage 3 at 16:00. It said it would continue to follow this pattern until midnight on Saturday.

“Load-shedding will be suspended from midnight on Saturday until 16:00 on Sunday, followed by stage 3 load-shedding until midnight,” it said.

The power utility said it would publish a further update if any significant changes occur.

Eskom said a generation unit breakdown at Matimba power station had slightly increased generation capacity losses.

“Breakdowns slightly increased to 15,100MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance slightly increased to 5,252MW,” it said.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Arnot Power Station was returned to service. In the same period, a generation unit at Matimba Power Station was taken out of service due to a breakdown.”

Eskom added that it is facing delays in returning two Tutuka power station units to service, which are contributing to its current capacity constraints.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return generating units to service over the next few days,” it said.

The load-shedding timetable for Thursday, 6 July 2023, to Monday, 10 July, is provided in the table below.

Load-shedding schedule for 6–10 July 2023 Date Day Early morning (00:00–05:00) Day-time (05:00-16:00) Evening peak (16:00–00:00) 6 July Thursday Suspended Stage 1 Stage 3 7 July Friday Suspended Stage 1 Stage 3 8 July Saturday Suspended Stage 1 Stage 3 9 July Sunday Suspended Stage 3 10 July Monday Suspended TBD TBD

