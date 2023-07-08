Good news for Saturday load-shedding

8 July 2023

Eskom has announced that load-shedding has been suspended from 12:00 until 16:00 on Saturday.

Previously, Eskom had communicated that Stage 1 load-shedding would take place during this period.

From 16:00 on Saturday onwards, the load-shedding schedule will resume as previously communicated:

  • 16:00 until 24:00 on Saturday: Stage 3 load-shedding
  • 0:00 until 16:00 on Sunday: No load-shedding
  • 16:00 on Sunday onwards: To be determined

Eskom said in a tweet that it has cancelled load-shedding until 16:00 on Saturday thanks to the recovery of some generation capacity.

It did not disclose the power stations at which these recoveries took place.

Eskom added that it will publish another update should it make any further significant changes to the load-shedding schedule.

Load-shedding schedule for 6–10 July 2023
Date Day Morning (00:00–12:00) Day-time (12:00-16:00) Evening peak (16:00–00:00)
8 July Saturday Suspended Suspended Stage 3
9 July Sunday Suspended TBD

