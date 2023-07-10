Eskom will increase load-shedding to stage 4 between 13:00 on Monday and 05:00 on Tuesday.

This is due to high demand and a slight reduction in generation capacity.

The state-owned power utility said it would publish a full update shortly.

“We plead with the public to switch off non-essential appliances to reduce the demand,” the power utility said.

South Africa is currently experiencing extremely cold weather, with snow reported in several provinces.

Even places that usually don’t get snow, like Johannesburg, reported snowfalls on Monday morning.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a snow alert on Saturday, saying it would initially fall in the Western Cape on Friday and Saturday and was then expected to spread eastwards across the country over the next few days.

Saws also warned residents to expect “cold to very cold temperatures” over most of the country for the next few days and to expect snow in high-lying areas.

It warned that maximum temperatures were expected to stay below 10°C in most places in the interior on Monday.

In the eastern highveld regions and the escarpment of Mpumalanga, maximum temperatures were expected to remain below 7°C on Monday.