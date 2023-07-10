Eskom overhauls load-shedding timetable as cold grips South Africa

Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 14:00 to 05:00 and stage 2 power cuts from 05:00 to 14:00 daily.

“This pattern will continue to be implemented daily until further notice,” Eskom stated.

The state-owned power utility said the escalation in rotational power cuts is due to increased demand on the grid.

South Africa is currently gripped by extremely cold weather, with snow reported in several parts of the country.

“Breakdowns are currently at 14,252MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4,118MW,” Eskom revealed..

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Matimba and Medupi power stations was returned to service.”

In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot and Tutuka power stations was taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“The delay in returning to service two generating units at Tutuka Power Station is contributing to the current capacity constraints,” said Eskom.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return the generating units to service.”

Eskom appealed to the public to reduce demand and we thanked those who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”