Eskom has announced stage 3 daytime load-shedding from Wednesday due to reduced generation capacity and sustained electricity demand.

It will still implement stage 4 load-shedding in the afternoons and over the evening peak and early morning.

Previously the power utility planned to implement stage 2 during the day.

“The reduced generation capacity, as well as the high sustained demand for electricity (about 33 000MW), has required the extensive use of open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) and pump storage generation over the past 36 hours,” Eskom stated.

“To preserve the emergency reserves, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 14:00 today until 05:00 on Wednesday.”

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 14:00, followed by stage 4 from 14:00 until 05:00.

This pattern will continue daily until further notice.

“Breakdowns have increased to 16,313MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is reduced to 3,478MW,” Eskom stated.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Matla and Medupi power stations was returned to service.”

In the same period, a generating unit at Matla and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints,” said Eskom.

“Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.”

Eskom appealed to the public to reduce demand, especially by switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00.