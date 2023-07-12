South African city records worst air pollution in the world today

Vereeniging had the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday, 12 July 2023, according to data from OpenAQ reported on Bloomberg’s DataDash.

The data shows that Vereeniging recorded 46.13 micrograms per cubic metres (μg/m3) of fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 μm in diameter or less.

This size of fine particulates is associated with various health problems, including heart disease, lung disease, infertility, birth defects, and other pregnancy complications.

Fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 μm in diameter or less (PM2.5) has also been associated with cognitive decline, including the prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Research has shown that increased estimated annual PM 2.5 exposure of 5 μg/m3 was linked with a 13% increased risk of heart attacks.

While Vereeniging’s PM2.5 measurements today are high, it is still lower than the average levels recorded in the world’s most polluted cities.

A study that calculated the average PM2.5 for the first nine months of 2022 found that cities in India, Pakistan, Bahrain, Mexico, Bangladesh, Iraq, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia all recorded levels higher than 46.1 μg/m3.

If Vereeniging were to consistently average the high level of fine particulates in its air measured today, it would rank sixteenth in the world.

Interestingly, the study found that East London had the 29th most polluted air in the world in 2022, with a PM2.5 of 35.9 μg/m3 — a substantial increase from the city’s 7.1 μg/m3 average in 2019.

The North Gauteng High Court recently ruled that the municipality under which Vereeniging falls, the Emfuleni Local Municipality, had to cede control of its biggest electricity consumers to Eskom.

The court found Emfuleni had collected 90% of customers’ electricity bills — amounting to about R4.5 billion — but failed to pay Eskom for it.

Emfuleni is home to many operations of major industrial companies — including ArcelorMittal, formerly known as Iscor.

Vereeniging’s city motto is Per Pacem ad Industriam, Latin for “Through Peace to Industry”.

It is one of South Africa’s most important industrial manufacturing centres, producing iron, steel, pipes, bricks, tiles, and processed lime.

Eskom’s Lethabo power station and several coal mines are also located nearby.