Cheapest power trolleys to fight load-shedding — with prices from R4,995

Several power trolley options are available to South Africans to help fight load-shedding, with prices starting from R4,995.

South Africa was plunged into Stage 6 load-shedding at 14:00 on Wednesday, 12 July 2023, as extremely cold weather and increased power station breakdowns put pressure on Eskom’s grid.

On Thursday, Eskom announced it would implement continuous stage 6 load-shedding throughout Friday and the weekend.

Eskom said it has been using its open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) extensively, meaning it has been unable to replenish emergency diesel reserves.

Before this, Eskom’s winter load-shedding schedule had been relatively light due to an improved energy availability factor (EAF), extensive OCGT use, and lower-than-expected demand.

However, the cold snap that gripped the nation at the start of the week caused increased pressure on the grid, while further breakdowns caused Eskom’s EAF to drop.

Cheapest inverter trolleys

MyBroadband found some of the most affordable backup power trolleys available to South African residents to help fight load-shedding without their bank accounts taking too much of a hit.

We found several options — of various capacities — available for less than R12,500.

The cheapest inverter trolley we found is from Geewiz, and it combines a 1.2kVA inverter with a 12-volt 100Ah lead-acid battery to provide up to 600Wh of capacity at 50% depth of discharge (DoD)

The power trolley is available for R4,995 and is R2,000 cheaper than the next-most affordable option, which also comes from Geewiz.

For R6,995, South African residents can grab a power trolley that comprises a 1kVA pure sine inverter and a 50Ah lithium-ion battery. Geewiz says the kit provides up to 480Wh of capacity at 80% DoD.

It is the only inverter trolley kit listed that features a lithium-ion battery.

Other notable units include the Mecer 1.2kVA inverter trolley with a 100Ah AGM battery, the Crystal 2.4kVA inverter trolley with two 100Ah batteries, and the Ellies 2.4kVA inverter with two 100Ah batteries.

The Crystal and Ellies units provide up to 1,200Wh of capacity at 50% DoD for R8,995 and R12,469, respectively.

This is thanks to the fact that both feature two 100Ah batteries, effectively at least doubling the capacity of the other units listed.

The Mecer unit combines a 1.2kVA inverter with a 100Ah AGM battery for R8,495.

It is one of only two kits listed with AGM batteries, and these are interesting as they provide a greater DoD than traditional lead-acid batteries.

This means they can provide longer use than traditional lead-acid batteries with similar specs.

The most affordable inverter trolleys available in South Africa are listed below. We have specified capacity figures at 50% DoD for lead-acid and AGM batteries and 80% for lithium-ion units.

Geewiz 1.2kVA inverter and 100Ah battery kit (600Wh) — R4,995 (Geewiz)

Geewiz 1kVA pure sine inverter and 50Ah lithium-ion battery (480Wh) — R6,995 (Geewiz)

RCT MegaPower 1kVA inverter and 100Ah battery kit (600Wh)— R7,999 (Takealot)

Kool Energy 1kW plug-and-play inverter system (600Wh) — R8,399 (Takealot)

Mecer 1.2kVA inverter and 100Ah battery (600Wh) — R8,425 (Takealot)

Mecer 1.2kVA inverter and 100Ah AGM battery kit (600Wh) — R8,495 (Takealot)

Crystal 2.4kVA inverter trolley with two 100Ah batteries (1,200Wh) — R8,995 (Geewiz)

Mecer 1kW pure sine wave inverter and battery kit (600Wh) — R8,999 (Hi-Fi Corporation)

Gentech 1.3kVA hybrid inverter trolley with 100Ah AGM battery (600Ah) — R11,999 (Makro)

Ellies 2.4kVA inverter with two 100Ah batteries (1,200Wh)— R12,469 (Takealot)

Now read: South African city records worst air pollution in the world today