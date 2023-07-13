Permanent Stage 6 load-shedding until further notice

Eskom has announced that it will implement permanent Stage 6 load-shedding over the coming weekend to replenish emergency reserves.

The power utility said the continuation of Stage 6 power cuts is necessary for it to reduce load-shedding to lower stages next week.

“Stage 6 load-shedding will continue to be implemented over the weekend, in order to replenish emergency reserves and set a possible path for the reduction in stages of load-shedding in the coming week,” it said.

As its statement was unclear, MyBroadband confirmed with Eskom that it plans to implement continuous stage 6 load-shedding throughout the weekend.

The power utility said it is obliged to carry generation reserves to cater for unforeseen events — such as the substantially higher demand experienced this week due to the cold weather.

“The increase in the demand for electricity due to the cold weather, particularly on Monday and Tuesday, was anticipated,” it said.

“However, this demand exceeded what was forecasted.”

It added that it used emergency reserves extensively on Monday and Tuesday to buffer the impact of the cold weather.

The power utility currently has 3,090MW of generating capacity offline for scheduled maintenance and a further 17,679MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Due to the failure of additional generation units since Sunday, the reserves have been depleted and can no longer buffer the lingering effects of the cold weather and make up for the lost generation capacity,” it said.

“Therefore, Stage 6 load-shedding will continue to be implemented over the weekend to replenish the depleted emergency reserves to permit a possible reduction in the stages of load-shedding in the coming week.”

Since Sunday, Eskom has had to take 11 generating units offline due to breakdowns.

“A generating unit each at Grootvlei, Hendrina, Lethabo, Tutuka, two generating units at Arnot, Matla and three generating units at Kriel power stations have been taken out of service since Sunday,” it said.

It added that delays in returning a generating unit at the Kendal and two at the Tutuka power station exacerbated generation constraints.

“It is anticipated that eight generating units will be returned to service in the next few days,” said Eskom.

The power utility said it would publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.