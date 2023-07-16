Eskom reduces load-shedding — here is the updated timetable

Eskom revealed that it suspended load-shedding at 01:35 on Sunday, 16 July 2023, as it has adequately replenished pumped storage dam levels.

The rotational power cuts will remain suspended until 08:00, after which the state-owned power utility will implement stage 2 load-shedding and increase to stage 4 at 16:00.

“Load-shedding was suspended at 01:35 this morning,” Eskom said.

“Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 08:00 until 16:00 today, followed by stage 4 load-shedding until 05:00 on Monday.”

The power utility said stage 2 and stage 4 load-shedding is necessary as it still needs to replenish emergency diesel reserves at its open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power stations.

“The pumped storage dam levels have been adequately replenished for the week ahead. Diesel levels at the OCGT power stations have improved but remain low.”

The load-shedding schedule for Sunday, 16 July, is as follows:

01:35 until 08:00 — No load-shedding

08:00 until 16:00 — Stage 2

16:00 until 05:00 on Monday — Stage 4 load-shedding

On Thursday, 13 July, Eskom announced that it would implement permanent stage 6 load-shedding over the weekend to replenish emergency reserves.

The power utility explained that it must ensure it has sufficient generation reserves to cater for unforeseen events, such as the substantially higher demand experienced this week due to the cold weather.

“The increase in the demand for electricity due to the cold weather, particularly on Monday and Tuesday, was anticipated,” it said.

“However, this demand exceeded what was forecasted.”

Eskom said it was forced to use emergency reserves extensively on Monday and Tuesday, 9 and 10 July, to buffer the impact of the cold weather.